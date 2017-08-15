James Leo Wickline

James Leo Wickline, 75, passed away Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, at his home in Fairlawn, Va. He retired from the Radford Arsenal.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Lorenzo and Eliza Jane Wickline.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Betty Wickline of Fairlawn; sons and daughter-in-law Greg Wickline and Kristi Morris of Radford, Va., and Kevin and Lisa Wickline of Snowville, Va.; daughters and sons-in-law Dana and Chris Viers of Radford, and Crystal and Travis Wall of Catawba, Va.; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sisters Mary Jane Crosier, Ruth Lipp and Brenda Viars.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. today (Tuesday) at Mullins Funeral Home in Radford, with Pastor Danny Collins officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Christiansburg, Va. The family received friends Monday evening at the funeral home.

The Wickline family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.

Written by: Editor on August 15, 2017.

Comments

comments