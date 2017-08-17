James Hardie wants review of water regs

By BROOKE J. WOOD
brooke@southwesttimes.com
James Hardie Building Products pays more than $150,000 per month to pre-treat plant water discharged into the Pulaski sewer system. It’s an expense company officials hope to eliminate, and Pulaski Town Council took a step toward helping them do just that this week.
In 2006, the Peppers Ferry Regional Wastewater Treatment Authority (PFRWTA) enacted new sulfate concentration limits to minimize the corrosive effects that sulfides would have on their facility in the future. James Hardie’s cost for pre-treatment chemicals – as well as hauling and dumping the byproduct pulled from the water – runs as high as $175,000 in some months.
