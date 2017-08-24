It’s time to ReNew the New River

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Tons of garbage and hundreds of tires were removed from the New River during a regional cleanup held last year, but the tally may be even bigger this year thanks to expanded cleanup events.

New River Valley Regional Commission (NRVRC) and ReNew the New Committee are hosting their award-winning “Fall into the New” Regional River Cleanup Saturday. This year, cleanup events are being expanded beyond Radford City to Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski counties.

The regional cleanup grew out of a cleanup ReNew the New conducted along the river in Giles County for 14 years. In 2015, county and city administrators agreed to use the committee’s model to develop a regional effort.

