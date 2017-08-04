It’s contest time! Grab your camera and head to a state park

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Whether you already have the perfect image or you still need to capture it, you have until Sept. 4 to enter Virginia State Parks’ Think Outside Photo Contest for 2017.

Prizes valued at more than $5,000 are up for grabs in the contest, which offers seven categories of entries, and requires that all photos be taken in a Virginia State Park during 2017. Entering the contest gives VSP the right to use entered photos in its marketing materials, and photographers must have a signed photographic release from individuals depicted in their photos.

Entries should be submitted on Facebook, via a computer. Visit www.facebook.com/VirginiaStateParks and select the “Think Outside” link to submit entries and read the full contest rules, which VSP highly recommends.

Photos are being sought in the following categories:

