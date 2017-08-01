It was wet, but Jazz & Ribfeast still a hit

By Lynn Adams

editor@southwesttimes.com

The third annual Pulaski Jazz & Ribfeast was a sellout.

No, Friday’s event in Jackson Park didn’t have more attendees than it could handle – the persistent drizzle made sure of that.

But when it came to ribs, which is half of the title for Pulaski’s largest one-day festival, the three vendors arrived stocked up with pigcicles and pulled pork, and left with empty cookers.

An estimated 2,000 people showed up throughout the daylong event, which was far less than the previous two festivals. But they were apparently hungrier than past crowds, because the rib eaters kept pace with consumption from previous years.

In the festival’s inaugural year in 2015 when 5,000 people jammed the park, more than 2,000 pounds of ribs disappeared quickly, leaving many without the their anticipated meat-on-a-bone treat.

So last year, the vendors upped their inventory. The more than 3,000 who showed up in 2016 outdid the previous year, eating more than two tons – 4,200 pounds of ribs and pulled pork. One of the rib burners sold out, one had about half a dozen racks left and the third still had enough for any late-night diners.

With that kind of history in mind, the three rib vendors – Food City, 3 Leigh BBQ and Backwoods BBQ – upped their inventory in anticipation of an increased demand. But when the forecast called for a ran that wouldn’t quit, a couple of the vendors pulled back, but matched the number of racks they brought in 2016.

It proved to be a pretty good strategy.

The three rib vendors all sold out by the time The Billy Crawford Band was closing out the 12-hour-long festival. And even with the delicate calculations of how many ribs to bring for a rainy festival, the numbers still matched 2016. Almost exactly. The three vendors again served more than two tons – again, 4,200 pounds of ribs and pulled pork. And nobody left hungry. And the rib vendors left happy.

In addition to the main attraction for food, three other food vendors were on hand for those who either didn’t want ribs or didn’t want to stand in line for ribs. The Taco Trolley served up its share of Tex-Mex food, SnackTime had plenty of carnival-type fare, and Whispering Pines Soft-Serv Ice Cream was the source for those looking for a frozen treat. There was also a beer garden stocked with a wide variety of beer and clubtails from Virginia Eagle Distributing, and regional wines were available through JBR Vineyards.

“All in all, we were pretty happy with the event,” says Brenda Adams, event organizer. “Sure, we wish the weather had cooperated so that even more people would have turned out, but there was great music all day long and plenty of ribs, and everyone – vendors, bands and attendees – left happy.

“We’re looking forward to next year.”

