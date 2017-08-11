Investor: Downtown ‘about to go up again’

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

There’s no doubt Pulaski’s downtown has taken a hit over the years, but a new investor says he’s purchasing two buildings there because “downtown Pulaski is about to go up again.”

Maxell Collignon, a senior industrial engineer for Volvo Trucks in Dublin, is the latest investor to see value in downtown Pulaski. He recently purchased 28 W. Main St. and was scheduled to close on 302 N. Washington Wednesday.

Still in his 20s, Collignon says he is young enough to take a risk and recover financially if his investment fails, but “I don’t think it’s a risk.”

