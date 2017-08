Intoxicated driving charged in I-81 crash

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A 19-year-old man is facing an intoxicated driving charge following a rear-end collision on Interstate 81 in Pulaski County Thursday.

In addition to driving under the influence of alcohol, Brice Dylan Johnson of Wycliffe Avenue, Roanoke, is charged with reckless driving, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Virginia State Police First Sgt. Mike Honaker.

Written by: Editor on August 14, 2017.

