Hurst adapted to being ‘special,’ ‘unique’

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Tim Hurst grew up on Newbern’s playing fields donning a right-handed glove and wielding a right-handed bat, even though he was left-handed.

“I always played baseball, and I had a hard time as a kid – you know we didn’t have a great deal of money – finding a glove for left-handers,” he says. “So, I would use a right-hander’s baseball glove and put it on my left hand. Then, when I’d catch a ball, I’d take the glove off and throw the ball, and then put the right-handed glove back on my left hand.”

Some might say – depends on who’s looking – life is much simpler for Hurst these days.

He’s in his first term on the Pulaski County School Board where, as chair, he never actually uses his gavel, but was willing to demonstrate what that would be like for an inquisitive reporter.

Although not ambidextrous, he notes that he used a right-handed bat because he felt comfortable swinging right. He says he made no alterations to the right-handed glove to make it fit his left hand better.

There was no effort by his family to make him use his right hand, but, then again, both of his parents were lefties. He admits to wondering if his mother’s childhood bout with polio that affected her right side resulted in her being left-handed. Additionally, his father’s right hand was burnt when he was a boy.

“But I think they were both naturally left-handed,” he adds.

Of his parents’ six children, he was the only lefty.

“Writing in school on notebooks – especially in a three-ring binder – was a pain. You were basically turning it upside down,” he says.

Although he says it never bothered him that much, “a lot of times when I’d drag my hand across my writing, it would smudge up my paper and so forth.”

While no one forced him to write or eat using his right-hand, he says, “As a kid, you caught a lot of grief growing up, being left-handed.”

But today, he thinks left-handers are “special” because they’re “unique.”

Written by: Editor on August 14, 2017.

Comments

comments