Hometown Heroes: Pulaski music festival set for Saturday

By BROOKE J. WOOD

A daylong music concert, featuring an abundance of bands and acoustic acts, will kick off on two stages Saturday at the Pulaski YMCA, in an event to help fund a new skatepark for Pulaski.

In the spring, Pulaski skateboarders asked town council to repair their skatepark, located just off Newbern Road. Council was receptive to the idea of possibly matching monies, and the skateboarders set up a GoFundMe page. The page raised more than $1,000, but the skaters soon discovered they couldn’t accept large donations because they were not a 501(c)(3). That’s when they asked to meet with Allison Hunter, executive director for the YMCA of Pulaski County.

“They wanted to partner with us. So, we’re really sponsoring them. Any monies they raise will come through to us, and we’ll turn around and write them a check for that,” Hunter said earlier this summer.

When Bradley Steele heard about the 20 skateboarders asking town council to repair their time-worn skatepark – along with the town’s plan to build a new one – he contacted Hunter about holding a large, daylong musical fundraiser on the non-profit’s grounds.

This isn’t the first time Steele has done something like this. The Pulaski native, who moved to Winston-Salem, N.C., to pursue his own music career after marrying last year, has coordinated an annual fundraiser in Pulaski or a local community center for almost a decade – but this year, Steele said he wanted “to go bigger.”

“We had always raised money during the event and gave it to a Pulaski resident who was in need,” Steele explains. “We have helped people with deadly illness, sick children, fire victims, tornado relief, etcetera. I had got word that town council was planning on renovating and, possibly, relocating the skatepark and had also agreed to match any kind of fund raising toward the park itself. This caught my interest to bring back the festival and put it to work with fundraising for the park.”

The Saturday event, called “Hometown Heroes 2017,” seems appropriate for Steele, a self-described “superheroes dude.”

According to Steele, heroes are “selfless, caring and stand up for the ones who can’t, and would literally give or do anything they could to help someone. All of these listed acts that are scheduled to play [in Pulaski] are local superheroes using their talents or gifts as a tool to bring unity and build up the world around them. It’s our chance to be heroes for just one day.”

He believes sponsoring such events is a way for Hometown Heroes to bring “change to Pulaski for the better. We are hoping it will become an annual thing.”

Steele will perform at the festival as well. He tours with his wife in their acoustic act, True North. He’s also in a rock band called Aside Oceans that will be performing at the Saturday event.

The festival will include athletic competitions, prizes and more. The YMCA will close to guests and members at noon, although they’re all invited to participate in the big event. A $5 per person admittance fee will go toward the new skatepark. The bands and acoustic acts are performing at no charge for the festival.

“I feel this could be something special in Pulaski,” Steele explains. “I feel the youth should always be the focal point when it comes to seeking the future. I am so happy to be a part of this, and so thankful for everyone at the YMCA for being so awesome and letting us do this. It’s going to be a great day.”

Registration for football, volleyball and skateboarding competitions start at 8:30 a.m., and the events begin at noon. Heather Steele, Bradley’s wife, will offer zumba from 9:55 to 10:55 a.m. Dalisa’s Fritts will offer a full hour of yoga from 10:05 to 11:05 p.m.

The music on both the main and acoustic stages kicks off at 11:20 a.m., and an open mic stage opens at noon.

Main Stage

11:20 a.m.-12:20 p.m.

Whiskey Foxtrot (Seth Williams, Sam Foster)

12:40-1:40 p.m.

Johnny Sam & the North Fleet Disaster (Johnny Sam Hall)

2-3 p.m.

Jimothy (Jim Bohon, Jake Roseberry)

3:20-4:20 p.m.

Witness (Daniel John Wright)

4:40-5:40 p.m.

Aside Oceans (Bradley Steele, Joseph Weldon Flack III, Eric Hall)

6-7 p.m.

Brandon Welch

7:20-8:20 p.m.

Bottom of the Ninth (Garett King, Alex Alcantara, Damon Thompson McManners, Lane Smith McManners)

8:40 p.m.-close

The Antecedents (Billy Steele, Erika Esperanza, Rob Abbott, Leigh-Anne Hall, Steve Brooks)

Acoustic Stage

11:20-11:50 a.m.

Charissa Morrison Project

12:10-12:40 p.m.

Ashley Diamont

1-1:30 p.m.

Dallas Danger

1:50-2:20 p.m.

Shriah Marshall

2:40-3:10 p.m.

Alexandria & Tre

3:30-4 p.m.

True North

4:20-4:50 p.m.

Clovis Draper

5:10-5:40 p.m.

Tanner & Moriah

6-6:30 p.m.

Charlie Fogus and Joey Coleman and Charlie Fogus

6:50-7:20 p.m.

J.W. Parks

7:40-8:10 p.m.

Near November (Nick Fedora)

