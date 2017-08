Harry Lee Owen Jr.

Harry Lee Owen Jr., 82, of Draper, Va., died Saturday, July 29, 2017, in the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be Thursday at the funeral home where the family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the service hour. Interment will follow in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin, Va.

Arrangements are by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

