Grammy winners to appear at Blue Ridge Music Center.

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Old Crow Medicine Show will bring its “lickety-split tempos and kitchen-sink arrangements” to the Blue Ridge Music Center for a 4:30 p.m. performance Aug. 27.

The group started out busking on street corners in New York state in 1998, working their way to Canada. Folk icon Doc Watson discovered them when they were playing in front of a pharmacy in Boone, N.C. He invited the band to play at his festival, MerleFest. Not long after that, they became the go-to band for entertainment between concerts at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn.

August 17, 2017.

