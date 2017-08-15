Gordon Harold Eads

Gordon Harold Eads, 92, of Dublin, Va., died Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, at Commonwealth Assisted Living Memory Care Unit.

He was born May 2, 1925, in Radford, Va., the son of the late Gordie Gay Johnson Eads and Oscar Glen Eads. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Lyons Eads, and brothers Glenn Eugene Eads and James Howard Eads.

He is survived by a stepdaughter, Patricia Hawkins and husband Curtis, and Vickey, all of Pulaski; sister Margaret E. Handy and husband Charles of Dublin; three stepgrandchildren; and several nephews.

Graveside funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at Highland Memory Gardens. There will be no visitation.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com .

Arrangements are by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski.

