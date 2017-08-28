German student joins Dublin family, PCHS and track team

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

The most challenging aspect of getting to know Naemi Kunzmann may be pronouncing her first name.

But a few practice tries is all it takes, and Naemi just patiently smiles when a new acquaintance struggles to say her name without butchering the pronunciation. The nearest English equivalent is Naomi, but her name sounds more like “Na-e-mi,” and it’s a name her host family has clearly mastered in the few weeks since she moved into their Dublin home.

Naemi, 15, hails from Solingen, Germany, and after she got through a difficult second night at the home of Doug and Dianne Anderson, she was ready to prepare for her year at Pulaski County High School as a sophomore and runner.

Dianne heard about Naemi via Community Christian Church’s Facebook page. She works for the church and happened to see a post from another local host family seeking someone in Pulaski County to invite Naemi into their home.

She calls it “kind of a divine intervention. We were stationed in Germany for three years, our youngest was born there. We love the country.”

Since Doug, a retired Air Force colonel, and the family were stationed in Germany, hosting Naemi seemed natural to them.

A German exchange student program actually selected her destination. Pulaski County isn’t all that different from the hilly terrain of Solingen, where Naemi grew up learning several languages – English, Spanish, French and German – in daily school sessions that went from 8 a.m. to 1:20 p.m.

“I’m glad she’s here, and she’s teaching me words in different languages,” Dianne says.

She chose America for a reason: “I always wanted to come here because of the movies we saw, the culture, the language,” Naemi recently explained after completing track practice at Randolph Park; where it had been relocated after school closed early due to high temperatures.

She says, “the people here are so nice and open, and they just start talking to you. From what I’ve experienced, Americans are really open and funny. Sometimes they couldn’t understand what I was saying, some words. Just really funny.”

She says most Germans realize sports are more important and intense in American schools than in Germany.

Her own interests in Solingen included dance when she was a mere 5 years old – but shifted to swimming, her greatest passion before coming to the states. Dianne, a soccer coach, had thought she might take up soccer at PCHS.

But Naemi chose track. Although she didn’t run track in Germany, Naemi says she’s ready to run now.

Coach Sirak Ogbagabir has been impressed with what he’s seen in just two weeks, adding, “Not a lot of kids do that without training during the summer.”

Sirak admits to typically being inspired by the work ethic of foreign exchange students, and Naemi is no exception to that. He also says the other students are excited to have her join the girls’ track team and “there’s not a better group of girls I could have on the team for her.”

But academics are equally important, and her favorite subject is biology.

Naemi says she became a little homesick her second night at the Andersons, but reviewed a collection of case studies of other German exchange students whom, she says, “had it much worse.”

Doug reports that he’s seen no occurrences of homesickness since that night.

It’s worst in the beginning “because you just have to get used to it,” Naemi explains. “I think it’s just a big challenge not to be with your family and friends, and it’s just very different. But I think it’s a great life experience for your life and future.”

She’ll be in Pulaski County until five days after the school year ends. At that point she may fly home or her parents may visit. She won’t be going home, even for Christmas, because a goal of the program is for students to immerse themselves in the culture.

The exchange program also “encourages them not to have a lot of contact with [friends] back home” after they realized a lot of them were holing up in their room and texting friends back in Germany, Doug explains.

And she’s been immersing herself in the culture from the beginning, spending time at Gaston Lake water skiing and boarding with the Andersons.

“We were on a boat at night, and it was so beautiful to look up at the stars and talk a lot,” Naemi shares.

She’s also been watching “Jeopardy” with Doug. “Interestingly,” he says, “we were watching the teen tournament. There were questions like ‘Who’s the singer who does such-and-such?’ She was getting those types of answers. I had no clue because I’m old.”

Doug has also been learning some new cooking styles since Naemi is a vegetarian whose diet includes vegetables, dairy products with the exception of eggs, which she just doesn’t like.

“We’re meat-atarians,” he jokes, but says Naemi has been showing him vegetarian cooking tips. “But there are not a lot of unique [American] things I can really show her in the vegetable realm.”

Naemi just laughs. She enjoys the greater variety of sweets here, including Oreos. It’s easy for her to indulge, too, since she’ll certainly work it off during daily track practice.

