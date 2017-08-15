Geneva Duncan Whitt

Geneva Duncan Whitt, 92, formerly of Dublin, Va., passed away Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, at her home in Fairlawn, Va., that she had shared with her daughter and son-in-law for the past six years.

Geneva was born Jan. 14, 1925, in Carroll County, Va., to Beulah Nester Duncan and Jesee J. Duncan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, Archie, as well as sisters Alma (Fred) Fillion, Vera Brewster and Gloria (Bob) Barnhill.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Michael Ratcliffe of Fairlawn; brother-in-law Elwood C. Brewster of Beaufort, S.C.; and her furry friends, Taylor and Dylan.

During the 1970s and 1980s, Geneva and Archie owned and operated Fair Acres Shell in Dublin. Geneva loved flowers, and was a member of the Dublin Garden Club for many years. She also served as a Girl Scout leader in Dublin during the 1960s, and enjoyed taking the troop on campouts to Claytor Lake. Geneva and Archie loved to travel, and were fortunate to be able to visit many parts of the United States and Europe.

The family thanks the staff of Medi Home Health and Hospice, especially Robin and Barbara, for their support and assistance during this difficult time.

The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at Dublin United Methodist Church. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m., with Pastor Don Hanshew officiating. Interment will follow in the Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dublin United Methodist Church, 424 E. Main St., Dublin VA 24084.

Mrs. Whitt’s family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va.

Written by: Editor on August 15, 2017.

Comments

comments