Gary Wayne Norman

Gary Wayne Norman, 67, of Radford, Va., passed away suddenly Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, at his home.

He was a good friend to many, as well as a beloved husband, father, father-in-law and the world’s best “Papaw” to his grandson.

An Army veteran, he served his country during the Vietnam War as an E-5 machinist, based in Stuttgart, Germany.

In his career, he was a master mechanic and millwright, retiring from Volvo Trucks North America. During his short retirement, he enjoyed the occasional round of golf, and spending time with family. This year, he finally sank his toes into the sands of the Outer Banks again for the first time in nearly 20 years. While there, he enjoyed extensive time and activities with his family, and “Papaw’s Pal,” Hunter, helping teach him to swim in the pool, holding hands with the surf crashing at their feet and playing putt-putt.

An avid all-around sports fanatic, he was also the ultimate West Virginia Mountaineers fan. He never missed a football or basketball game, and always followed the college’s progress throughout the year.

Although he resided in Virginia for the past 30 years, West Virginia was always where he considered home to be, and those “Country Roads” will be taking him home one last time to his final resting place at Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Clarksburg, W.Va., where he will be at peace alongside his mother and father.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Marie Norman, and father, Alfred Hunter Norman Jr., both of Clarksburg.

His is survived by his wife of 45 years, Donna Jean Norman of Radford; father-in-law Gene Emmett Baker of Philippi, W.Va.; son Russell Tristan Norman and wife Joyce of Clarksburg; son Kristoffer Shane Norman and wife Jennifer, along with grandson Hunter James Norman of Pulaski, Va.; and various cousins and extended family members residing in West Virginia.

He will be dearly remembered and sorely missed by all who knew him.

Family and friends may call 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, W.Va., where funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, with Reverend Brian Plum officiating. Interment will be in the Sunset Memorial Park, where full military graveside rites will be accorded.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.

Written by: Editor on August 10, 2017.

Comments

comments