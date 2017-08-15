Gary Wade Williams

Gary Wade Williams, 54, of Pulaski, Va., went to his Heavenly Home on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, at High Point Regional Hospital.

Gary was born Jan. 10, 1963, in Pulaski, the son of Iris Dawn Williams and Jerry Lou Williams. Gary worked 30 years as a professional upholster for Drexel Heritage Furniture Company in High Point, N.C.

Gary was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Lee Williams of Pulaski.

He is survived by his parents, Iris Dawn Williams of Pulaski and Jerry Lou Williams of Newport News, Va.; wife Tina Williams of High Point; daughter Ashley Renee Bare and Joshua of High Point; brothers Dusty Williams and Jane Chester of Thomasville, N.C., Mark Williams and Belinda of Pulaski, and Joey Williams of Pulaski; sisters Donna Kay Smith and Timothy of Pulaski; Sandra Renee Songer and Barry of Pulaski; half-sister Joni Williams of Newport News; grandchildren Rylan Wade, Tanner Ray and Gunner Jessie Bare of High Point; nephews Brandon Williams of High Point, Matthew Songer of U.S. Marine Corp, Samuel Songer of Wytheville, Va., Isaiah Williams of Pulaski and Joshua Williams of Pulaski; and nieces Nichelle Williams of North Carolina, Jessie Brockmyer of Pulaski, Tamar Nixon of Dublin, Va., and Sarah Duran Ballen of Roanoke, Va. Gary will always be loved by his family, and many aunts, uncles, friends, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. today (Tuesday) at Seagle Funeral Home, with Pastor Dan Moore of Princeton, W.Va., officiating. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. today at the funeral home. Family will gather at Timothy and Donna Smith’s house, 838 Mashburn Avenue in Pulaski.

Arrangements are by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski.

