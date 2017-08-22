Four file to run for Pulaski County sheriff

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

When Pulaski County voters go to the polls to elect a new sheriff Nov. 7, they’ll have four candidates from which to choose.

In addition to the interim sheriff, three other current and former law enforcement officers have thrown their hats into the ring. Friday was the deadline to file as a candidate.

The need to elect a new sheriff became apparent in June when long-time sheriff Jim Davis announced he would retire at the end of the 2016-17 fiscal year (June 30).

Davis appointed his newly promoted captain, Michael W. “Mike” Worrell, to serve as sheriff pending an election. Worrell immediately announced his intentions to seek the job full time. He is running as the Democratic candidate.

The other three candidates to file for the race are:

• Former Virginia State Police First Sgt. D. Mike Honaker, who retired Thursday and is the Republican candidate;

• Former Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division Capt. Brian Wade, who retired at the end of July and is running as an independent, and

• Current Dublin Police Department Sgt. Norman W. “Buck” Dowdy II, who is also running as an independent.

Pulaski County Board of Supervisors scheduled the election to be held on the standard Election Day, the second Tuesday in November, to save the county the cost of a special election.

