Fire destroys vacant house in Pulaski

Pulaski fire officials are investigating an early-morning fire that destroyed a vacant home in Southeast Pulaski Sunday.

According to Pulaski Fire Chief Robbie Kiser, the fire department was dispatched to 243 Second St. SE at the corner of Floyd Avenue at 3:19 a.m. However, when the department’s first fire engine arrived two minutes later, heavy fire was coming from the roof and several windows.

A portion of the structure had already collapsed, so the blaze had to be fought from the exterior of the residence to keep firefighters safe, Kiser said. Since the house was vacant, no injuries were reported.

