Fairlawn may see sewer rate increases

Fairlawn residents have paid a flat rate for sewer usage for more than 50 years, but that may soon change.

Pulaski County Sewerage Authority (PCSA) was established to exclusively serve Fairlawn in 1965, five years before a countywide water and sewer service – provided through the Public Service Authority (PSA) – was set up to provide both water and sewer to the county. While the PSA provided water to Fairlawn, the PCSA continued to take care of the sewer through their own wastewater treatment plant across from Radford’s Bisset Park.

In 1965, PCSA’s charged Fairlawn residential customers just over $6 per month. Today, they pay $23 per month, an amount some believe to be responsible for the dire financial straits the PCSA now finds itself in.

As a result, PCSA wants to merge with PSA. A public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Riverlawn Elementary School to receive citizen comments on the discontinuation of PCSA, as well as a rate change. The rate change will also extend to customers living in Timberlane and Deerwood Forest subdivisions.

While some believe the changes are exceedingly necessary, not everyone agrees.

“I don’t understand why they want do to this. To me, they’re not taking care of the people in Fairlawn. They’re the ones who have been paying for PCSA,” says Ronnie Coake, chairperson of the PCSA until January.

But Supervisor Joe Guthrie, who sits on the PCSA board as a representative of the Cloyd District, states that Fairlawn’s citizens are precisely the reason the changes need to be made because the PCSA doesn’t have enough money in its reserves. This became a noticeable problem last year when the authority used all of its reserves – over $800,000 – to pay for a capital improvement project from Kroger on Route 11 to the Flowers Baking Co. store on Route 114.

The project that began in 2014 officially ended in May. Dennis Setliff, current PCSA chair, says the authority was actually operating at a deficit in May.

“PCSA was charging enough in rates for operations but not capital improvements,” Guthrie explains, and points out that “they didn’t increase rates enough to handle capital improvements over the years. That’s why we have to move away from flat rates.”

He adds that this might have been acceptable when PCSA used their own sewage treatment plant, but not after they were required to use Pepper’s Ferry Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant. “Once they went with Pepper’s Ferry, the rates needed to be changed to per-gallon” [because that was what Pepper’s Ferry was charging PCSA.

But PCSA continued to charge a flat rate. Former PCSA board member Kyle DeHart says that in his 34 years on the board, sewer rates only increased twice, “and with good decision and vision from the previous board members it is still only $23 per month for a family.”

Well, that’s the problem, Guthrie says: “If you lose all of your reserve monies at the end of a capital improvement project it means you didn’t have enough money in the reserves. PCSA was charging enough in rates for operations but not capital improvements.”

In addition, Setliff says, PCSA’s largest debt derived from the amount of flow into Pepper’s Ferry treatment facility. “When it rains or snows a whole lot, we pay a higher amount to Pepper’s Ferry. It all flows to Pepper’s water treatment plant, and they charge [PCSA] on the amount of flow going to their facility.”

“When the original system was put in, the maintenance was minimal if done at all,” Setliff claims.

Over the years, the PSA has taken care of maintenance for an annual fee, and contractors have been used for bigger projects. As the cost of maintenance expanded, the PSA increased their annual charge. Last year, PCSA paid PSA almost $34,000. Then the PSA asked for $80,000, a figure the PCSA didn’t think they could meet although they thought they might be able to pay $50,000.

PCSA even brought in a third party, Mattern & Craig, an engineering firm based in Roanoke, who agreed that $50,000 was the most equitable solution. The PSA and PCSA agreed to this with the understanding that this amount would need to revisited in the budget annually.

Both Coake and DeHart believe this is about increasing revenue for the PSA.

Guthrie adamantly rejects any suggestion the PSA is behind the changes to build up their own coffers.

“Rates would need to go up under any circumstances because the PCSA’s financial situation is so precarious right now, particularly with its reserves. There’s no alternative than to have rate increases. Rates can only be held as low as possible through the efficiencies we will gain through a merger with the PSA,” he says.

In fact, he says that if the changes aren’t made, Fairlawn’s rates would have to go up even more because PCSA just doesn’t have the resources, efficiencies or reserves the PSA has. “The PCSA doesn’t have enough money in its reserves where, if a pump broke down today, we could buy a replacement for it now if we had to. PSA provides us with the resources and aid to do that.”

Guthrie said the decision was not made “lightly,” adding, “I would never do anything I didn’t think was in the best interest of the people who live in Fairlawn. I’m sorry rates have to go up.”

“We understand that some customers will see a greater increase,” explains Setliff. “We’re very sympathetic to that. Must provide a 24/7 sewage infrastructure. What’s the cheapest way to do that. We can continue as a freestanding authority with more and more cost accumulating, but we’re going to need more money to do that.”

Setliff explains that an overwhelming majority of the houses are still on original lines. “The life expectancy of those lines is about 50 years. The lion’s share of these lines are at the end of normal life expectancy or they’re rapidly approaching it. Tree roots, over time, go into lines or lines just fail. When you experience that you have to dig it up and replace that sewer line.”

Coake calls that “speculation. I can say anything I want to, but do I have the evidence to back it up? I’m sure there’s some maintenance that needs to be done but [PCSA has] been doing it for over 52 years.”

Guthrie points out that because Fairlawn residents were charged a flat rate they pay 40 percent less than the rest of the county. He says combining their water and sewer bills into one will create another efficiency for them. “It’s fair,” he says, “to charge people for their water usage.”

“A single, elderly person living alone puts less demand on system than a family of five,” Setliff shares.

“We’re trying to be sensitive to that and catch people up to a billing rate that will pay for maintenance and upkeep and additional expenses.”

The proposed rate increases take place over five years, with the first two taking place in January and July of 2018. Residential rates will increase by $4.60 in January and $4.04 in July although the proposed rates are subject to change. After five years, customers who currently pay $23 a month will pay around $43. After five years the flat rate would disappear and their payments will be based on usage.

Coake claims this increase is “1.87 times the current rate or an increase of 87 percent. The rate of inflation for the past four years is 4.5 percent. So, assume the future rate of inflation for the next four years would be the same [and] the residential rate would go to $24.04.”

Both Guthrie and Setliff maintain the current rates are unsustainable as far as upkeep for the sewer lines.

But DeHart and Coake seem equally concerned about losing Fairlawn’s sewer system to the PSA. Coake is concerned that the headline on the legal advertisement for the public hearing doesn’t mention plans to discontinue PCSA.

“The residents of the PCSA area need to stand up and make their opinion known and not let the county increase our monthly rates,” DeHart says.

When Guthrie was asked about the impact of citizen comments on the PCSA’s decision, he says, “I don’t ever want to predict what a vote would be, but it’s the consensus of that board going into that meeting – and the consensus of the PSA – that the two boards will merge. We have looked long and hard at the numbers. I can’t envision what the circumstances would be that would [result] in a majority voting against it with what we know about the financial situation at the PCSA.”

Commercial rates would also go up if Pulaski County Board of Supervisors approves the recommendations from the PSA and PCSA. Current rate structures are available at pulaskicountysa.org.

