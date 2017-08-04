Expect God to show up

by Pat Farrell

It was about 10 p.m. in the halls of a busy emergency room. We were short on staff and long on tempers. I felt alone and rejected by my colleagues. What was I doing here? Is this what I was supposed to be doing?

The one thing I knew to do was pray. “Lord,” I said, “You promised you’d never leave me. You promised that I would not be left as an orphan, and that you would protect and guide me. Is this where you want me to be? I need a little guidance. Please give me some sort of sign. I have to know you are here.”

I started to walk again by the same cubicle that I had passed by 30 times. Earlier, a little man was in there waiting on a transfer. This time I looked, and there was a woman sitting beside him. My heart jumped – I knew her! “Well, hello there! How are you! I know you!”

“You think you know me?” she said with a gentle smile.

I said, “Of course, I know you!”

With eyes wide open, she said, “Where do you think you know me?”

“I don’t know!” I was fumbling. I couldn’t remember where I had met her, but I knew her face. “But I know you.”

After a moment of what seemed like forever, she said, “Yes, you know me … because you see Him in me, and I see Him in you.”

At that moment, I knew I had met God face to face. He had sent me a sign. He sent me Jane Hairston. Jane and I held each other and laughed until we both had tears in our eyes. She came into my life at a time when I needed to be reminded of His unfailing love and devotion. He never said it would be easy out there. In fact, He warned us of the lonely times to come.

When you know God and have a personal relationship with Him, it doesn’t mean your life will be free of worries. It means you don’t have to carry them alone. It means you will have a power greater than you bringing peace in turbulent times and companionship for eternity.

What I know for sure is that you have to expect Him to show up. When you are overwhelmed with insecurity, fear, anger or rejection, you must KNOW He will show Himself to you. It’s His promise. While people may disappoint you, He never will.

To all the Jane Hairstons in this world, thank you. Thank you for allowing God to work in and through you. May He also work through me.

“And, He did not do many miracles there because of their lack of faith.” Matthew 13:58

Pat Farrell is a CEP life coach and certified lay minister for the Wytheville District United Methodist Church She can be reached at pat@patfarrellcoach.com or 276-223-8210.

