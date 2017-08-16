Eva Ratcliffe Dickson

Eva Ratcliffe Dickson, 64, of Martinsville, Va., passed way unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, Aug. 8,2017.

She was born June 7, 1953, in Pulaski, Va., to the late Charlie Robert Ratcliffe and Ada Pinkard Ratcliffe. She was a cherished mother and grandmother. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Linda “Bobbi” Ayers.

She is survived by her son, Clifton Fitzgerald; daughter Jessie O’Dell; grandchildren Cameron Fitzgerald and Kobe Burman; brothers Robert Danny Ratcliffe and wife Patty, Donald “Donnie” Ratcliffe, Ronald “Ro” Ratcliffe and wife Sandra, and Richard Ratcliffe; and sisters Becky O’Dell and Sherry Wolfe.

A small memorial service was held Aug. 12.

