Ethel Swindell Cutlip Moyer

Ethel Swindell Cutlip Moyer, 96, passed away Monday, July 31, 2017, in Bedford, Va.

Born Aug. 12, 1920, in Marion, Va., to the late Samuel Claude and Mary Doyle Swindell, Ethel spent most of her life in Pulaski, Va., with her first husband and father of her children, Harold K. (“Shorty”) Cutlip, moving to the Roanoke area after his death. She later married the Reverend Jacob E. Moyer, who also predeceased her.

In Pulaski, Ethel retired as director of Randolph House. She was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church Pulaski, where she taught Sunday school, was active in the UMW and served as leader of the UMYF.

Ethel was also predeceased by sisters Virginia D. Swindell, Anna S. Nunn and Lillian S. Austin.

She is survived by sister Marie H. (David) Handy; daughter Jewel C. (Charles III) Kelley; son Harold Keith (Fran) Cutlip Jr.; grandson C.W. Kelley IV; stepdaughters Doris M. (John) Capito and Patricia M. (Richard) Reiter; stepson J. Larry (Marilyn) Moyer; nine stepgrandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and many cousins.

A period of visitation will be 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at First United Methodist Church, Pulaski, with a Celebration of Life service following at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family suggests that those wishing to honor Ethel consider a memorial contribution to First United Methodist Church, Pulaski, or to a charity of their choice.

The family is in the care of Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.

