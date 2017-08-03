Dublin residents arrested in drug search

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Two Dublin residents are facing drug charges after being taken into custody during a search of their home Tuesday.

According to Sheriff Mike Worrell, Tamika Nicole Meadows, 30, and Bakari Jawara Bullock, 34, are charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule I narcotic (MDMA/Ecstasy) and possession of a Schedule II narcotic (cocaine).

Meadows and Bullock were transported to New River Valley Regional Jail, where Bullock continued to be held Wednesday.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on August 3, 2017.

Comments

comments