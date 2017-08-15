Dublin firefighters host confined space training

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Firefighters from seven departments across Virginia spent Saturday and Sunday at Dublin Fire Department, honing their skills in confined space rescue techniques.

Dublin Fire Department hosted the event, which was conducted by Virginia Dublin Lt. Roy Wall says the training allows firefighters to either achieve level one certification in confined space rescue or to maintain their certification.

Confined space training is used in situations where a victim needing rescue is trapped or having a medical emergency in an extremely limited area or any area that can only be accessed through a confined space. Examples include persons in underground vaults, storage silos, storage tanks, sewers, etc.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on August 15, 2017.

Comments

comments