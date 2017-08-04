Dublin ‘disturbance’ leads to pot seizure

A report of a disturbance led Dublin police to the seizure of marijuana at a town residence Thursday.

Dublin Police Department Sgt. N.W. Dowdy said he and Officer Jenny Anderson responded to a residence on Giles Avenue around 11:30 a.m. in response to a call of a disturbance there.

Upon arrival, officers were speaking with two males when Anderson allegedly spotted some drug paraphernalia. After questioning one of the men, the officer was able to seize what Dowdy described as a “substantial” amount of marijuana.

Charges are pending further investigation, the sergeant said.

