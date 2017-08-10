Downstream flows from Claytor Lake could fluctuate

Water releases from Appalachian Power’s Claytor Hydroelectric Plant on the New River could fluctuate Saturday if the company adjusts flows for the New River Lucky Duck Race at Bisset Park in Radford.

Residents and recreational users of the New River downstream of Claytor Dam should be aware of the possible changes in water flow and elevation. Water releases from the dam could be increased to accommodate requested flows at Bisset Park during the event.

The annual event is 5 to 7 p.m., with the race starting at 6 p.m. and lasting approximately 15 minutes. The flow schedule for the event, as estimated at Bisset Park, is 1,800 to 2,000 cubic feet per second (CFS). The required minimum average hourly release at Claytor Dam is 750 CFS.

The target flows are subject to change due to actual weather conditions and flow conditions upstream of Claytor Dam. Real-time information about lake levels and water flows for the Claytor Project and other company hydroelectric plants can be found online at www.aep.com/environment/conservation/hydro/NewRiverFlows

