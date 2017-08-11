Dolly Myers Davidson

Dolly Myers Davidson, 93, of Pulaski, Va., died Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, at Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Center.

She was born March 24, 1924, in Pulaski, the daughter of the late Lilly Surratt Myers and Jesse Myers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Davidson, and brothers Paul Myers and Roy Myers.

She is survived by sons Larry Steve Davidson and wife Ann of Draper, Va., and Jerry Davidson of Pulaski; daughter Sandy Hancock and husband Larry of Pulaski; sisters Bev O’Dell of Rockville, Md., and Ethel Crockett of Vinton, Va.; grandchildren Kevin Davidson, Brent Erik Davidson, Brian Davidson, Christopher Davidson, Tara Hancock Linkous and Bradley Hancock; and great-grandchildren Buddy Davidson, Conner Linkous and Claire Linkous.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at Seagle Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski.

