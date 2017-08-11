Disruption within the Kingdom

by Pat Farrell

Sometimes I feel like an exile in my own country, and even in the church. I have never seen such fighting among God’s people in my 66 years of life. There is terrible anger and distrust. Evil lives to divide us and to keep us from coming together as one in The Lord.

Where do we find rest?

Where are our answers?

What would the Lord have us do?

Look no further than His Word. Even though the Lord had exiled His people to Babylon, He never stopped loving and caring for them. He encouraged them, even in captivity, to move ahead with their lives and to pray for the pagan nation that had enslaved them.

Life cannot grind to a halt during times of trouble. We must adjust and keep moving forward. You may find it difficult to pray for those in authority, but that is when your prayers are most needed. No matter what happens to us, we must pray diligently and move ahead doing whatever we can to improve things in the world rather than giving up because of fear and uncertainty.

This is what the Lord Almighty, the God of Israel, says to all those I carried into exile from Jerusalem to Babylon. “Build houses and settle down; plant gardens and eat what they produce. Marry and have sons and daughters; find wives for your sons and give your daughters in marriage so that they too may have sons and daughters. Increase in number there; do not decrease. Also, seek the peace and prosperity of the city to which I have carried you into exile. Pray to the Lord for it, because if it prospers, you too will prosper … For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. Then you will call on Me and come and pray to Me, and I will listen to you. You will seek Me and find Me when you seek Me with all your heart. I will be found by you,” declares the Lord.” Jeremiah 29:4-14

Pat Farrell is a CEP life coach and certified lay minister for the Wytheville District United Methodist Church She can be reached at pat@patfarrellcoach.com or 276-223-8210.

