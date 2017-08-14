David Robert Jenks

His laugh. If you ask people what first comes to mind about David, most will say his laugh. That loud, uninhibited, contagious laugh that spilled through the house and echoed across the yard. Others might say his generosity, ingenuity or his clever folk art such as the banjo he made out of a hubcap or his nail art flowers for Mother’s Day. Everyone will remember his quick wit – that comical ingenious humor that gifted everyone around him with laughter of their own.

David Robert Jenks, 60, passed away Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, at LewisGale Hospital Pulaski.

Born Feb. 6, 1957, in Alexandria, Va., David grew up in Radford, Va., and was a 1975 graduate of Auburn High School in Riner. He lived in the Little Creek section of Pulaski County, Va., for several years, surrounded by farmland and forest. He spent most of his life as a mechanic, and some will remember his 1957 Flathead Harley Davidson or any one of his cars such as his red 1976 Chevy Nova or his 1942 three-window Chevy truck.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Betty Jo Hale Jenks.

He is survived by his father, Charles M. Jenks III; brothers Charles M. (Buddy) Jenks IV and Wesley Nicholaus (Nick) Jenks; sister Judy Branscom Jenks; nephews Shaun Allen Jenks, Ryan Nicholaus Jenks, Stephen Craig Branscom Jr and Charles Clay Branscom; great-nephew and great-niece Hunter and Haley Jenks; stepnieces and stepnephews Cassie Roy, Steven Jones, Dakota Smith, Caleb Smith, Ray Moss and Monica Neisler; as well as special friend Bonnie Plaster.

The family thanks the medical professionals and staff of New River Internal Medicine, LewisGale Hospital Pulaski and Pulaski Health and Rehab for their exceptional care and compassion during his illness.

The family has honored David’s instructions and request for a brief private viewing. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the charity of your choice with notifications mailed to 1683 Little Creek Road, Dublin VA 24084.

The Jenks family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory, Radford.

