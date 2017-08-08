Dancing shoes needed for Victor Lawson & The Boogie Chillen Friday in Jackson Park

By BROOKE J. WOOD

Live music and dancing will close First Street NW in downtown Pulaski Friday when Victor Lawson & The Boogie Chillen perform everything from “Born to Boogie” to “Under the Boardwalk,” and cover such music legends as James Brown, Merle Haggard and Bob Seger.

The band will make its first appearance from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Jackson Park Sounds of Summer Concert series in the final concert of the 2017 season. They have previously played at the Rock House Marina.

“I plan to play lots of good dance music when we come to Pulaski,” says Victor Lawson, the band’s frontman. “We play a wide variety of music – classic rock, country, oldies, blues, soul, funk, disco, even a few bluegrass songs.”

