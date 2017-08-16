Creek wall repair not ‘as easy as it appears’

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Repairing the limestone walls that run along Pulaski’s Peak Creek isn’t an easy matter, considering who owns the walls and who controls the waterway, but the town is reviewing the issue all over again in hopes of finding a solution acceptable to all.

The U.S. Corps of Army Engineers controls the nation’s waterways, and they require a permit every time more than 25 cubic yards of soil is removed from the creek. The corps doesn’t control the walls, but neither does Pulaski. A family has been trying to gift the wall to the town for more than 30 years, but responsibility – and cost – goes with ownership.

The wall runs four-tenths of a mile from the Pulaski Fire Department station past Madison Avenue. It was built in the 1880s to, according to Town Manager Shawn Utt, drain a swamp so the town could be built. The portion of the wall that runs between the east and west bridge (Washington and Jefferson) is owned by the heirs of G.C. Hall and J.F. Wysor, according to Dr. Glenn Hall.

Written by: Editor on August 16, 2017.

