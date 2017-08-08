County economy appears more stable

By BROOKE J. WOOD

Jobless rates increased in most New River Valley locales for June, although the increases were minimal and still better than the same month in 2016.

Radford saw the largest increase, going from 4.7 percent in May to 5.7 in June, the most recent month for employment statistics. But that’s much better than the city’s 6.6 percent jobless rate in June 2016.

Montgomery County had a slight upward swing as well, increasing from 3.7 in May to 4.2 in June, which is still better than 4.7 last June.

