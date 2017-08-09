County assists VT Foundation financing

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Although not without controversy, Pulaski County’s Industrial Development Authority (IDA) will serve as a conduit for up to $11 million in bonds for the Virginia Tech Foundation.

By a 4-1 vote, the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution allowing the IDA to serve the VT Foundation in this capacity. During a special called Monday meeting, Supervisor Charles Bopp cast the only dissenting vote.

August 9, 2017.

