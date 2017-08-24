Concert doubles funds for skateboard park

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A concert held at YMCA of Pulaski County Saturday night doubled funds raised to either repair Pulaski’s existing skateboard park — or possibly even help build a new one.

Five-dollar admission fees to Hometown Heroes Fest raised $750 for the cause, and another $260 was added through donations collected at the event, YMCA Executive Director Allison Hunter said.

The concert featured more than a dozen bands and acoustic musicians. Former Pulaski musician Bradley Steele set up the fundraiser after learning that a group of 20 local skateboarders appeared before Pulaski Town Council in April, requesting repairs be made to the Newbern Road skateboard park.

