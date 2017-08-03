Community service ordered in tattoo case

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Pulaski man accused of running a tattoo business without a license will have to serve 25 hours of community service under a plea agreement that reduced his charge to disorderly conduct.

Bradley A. Cook, 29, was one of four Pulaski men charged in June with operating unlicensed tattoo businesses within the town limits. Pulaski Police Department opened an investigation into unlicensed operations after being notified by health department officials that an increase in local Hepatitis C cases was linked to illegal tattooing in town.

As part of the plea agreement, Cook also received a suspended 60-day jail sentence on the disorderly conduct conviction.

