Center my life

by Pat Farrell

How many times does the Lord have to remind me of something? I felt I received a great response to this question yesterday.

I was busy reading and studying my sermons and revival messages. Looking through the text and surfing back and forth through my Bible, my mind was racing. John … Matthew … Luke – where is that particular passage? I’ve got so much to do. I have to finish these papers, and then return multiple phone calls while all the time thinking that Faith House needed some mowing and weeding.

Suddenly, I got a glimpse of a doe with two spotted fawns behind her slowing making their way through my front yard, and it was as if I was Martha in the story of Mary and Martha with Jesus. Martha was so busy getting the house ready, she missed the presence of Jesus. Mary, having been at His feet, had figured it out.

I was so busy getting my work finished that I was missing His very essence all around me. I remembered how many times He would show up during my seminary studies in the ripe raspberry bushes on campus, and the circling blackbirds swirling overhead and diving into the nearby trees. I remembered the sweet taste of the berries, and how the swoosh of the black bird’s wings reminded me of what surely sounds like an angel’s wings.

Lord, thank you for bringing me first and foremost back to You. Please keep me centered on what really matters in my life. The rest will come.

“As Jesus and his disciples were on their way, he came to a village where a woman named Martha opened her home to Him. She had a sister called Mary, who sat at the Lord’s feet listening to what He said. But Martha was distracted by all the preparations that had to be made. She came to Him and asked, “Lord, don’t you care that my sister has left me to do the work by myself? Tell her to help me!” “Martha, Martha,” the Lord answered, “You are worried and upset about many things, but only one thing is needed. Mary has chosen what is better, and it will not be taken away from her.” Luke 10:38-42

Pat Farrell is a CEP life coach and certified lay minister for the Wytheville District United Methodist Church She can be reached at pat@patfarrellcoach.com or 276-223-8210.

Written by: Editor on August 8, 2017.

Comments

comments