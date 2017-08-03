Celebration at Rockwood benefits Newbern museum

Imagine a road in the wilderness that carried settlers and travelers to the West in the 1700s. It was a frontier trail, wagon road, stage route, and antebellum turnpike.

That historic road is The Wilderness Road, which runs through the New River Valley. Two sites along that, Rockwood Manor in Dublin and Wilderness Road Regional Museum in Newbern, are teaming up for a special event in August.

Rockwood Manor, built in 1875, will be the site of a museum benefit Aug. 10 at 5:30 p.m. Tickets for August Celebration at Rockwood are $35 per person, or they may be purchased onsite the day of the event for $40 per person. They also are available online at Eventbrite. Included will be home tours, heavy hors d’oeuvres and desserts, and live music. A cash wine bar will be available and a silent auction will be held.

Written by: Editor on August 3, 2017.

