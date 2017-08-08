Cash, pistols, ‘plant material’ seized in search

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A trespassing call at a Newbern Road residence in Pulaski led to a search and confiscation of cash, pistols and what police described as “plant material.”

According to an affidavit filed to obtain the search warrant, two Pulaski Police Department officers responded to the residence, between Locust Avenue and Craig Street, around 6 p.m. July 31 for a report that people were trespassing there.

Upon arrival, a male was attempting to leave the house, but an officer asked him to step back inside after detecting an odor he associates with marijuana, the affidavit states. The smell of marijuana allegedly continued inside.

