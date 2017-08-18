Carr appeal moved to November

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

It’ll be at least mid-November before we know whether a Pulaski County court upholds a 74-year-old Pulaski man’s assault conviction.

Robert Shannon Carr was sentenced to 12 months in jail in June after being convicted of assault and battery of a 19-year-old woman he originally was charged with sexually assaulting. Carr immediately appealed the conviction in Pulaski County General District Court and was allowed to remain free on bond pending the appeal.

This week, the appeal was set for 1 p.m. Nov. 15 in circuit court.

Even though he wasn’t convicted in general district court of sexual assault, Judge Erin DeHart told Carr she believes he intended from the start to take advantage of the teen when he offered to give her a ride and help her with other matters in April 2016.

The identity of the teen is being withheld due to the nature of the case.

Carr became a registered sex offender in 2010 after being convicted in Pulaski County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court of sexual battery.

