Calfee Award recognizes volunteer’s service

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

The presentation of the Joseph Calfee Volunteerism Award Saturday afternoon at Randolph Park was interrupted by the shrill sound of an emergency pager alerting the winner that he’s always on call.

Andy McCready, chair of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors, had just announced that the 2017 winner was Jesse Dean Jackson when the pager went off, but the two of them (McCready is also a volunteer firefighter) halted the presentation long enough to listen to details of the call before completing the ceremony.

Earlier in the annual county picnic honoring employees and volunteers, McCready had described the winner of the Joseph Calfee Volunteerism Award as a “man who puts his church, family, community, county and country ahead of his own wants and needs.”

Written by: Editor on August 23, 2017.

