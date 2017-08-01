Bomb threat case moved to September

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

The case of a woman accused of making a bomb threat that shut down the Dublin Walmart for hours last fall has been postponed again. However, this time it was at the prosecution’s request.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Travis Epes said two witnesses crucial to the prosecution of Chasity Diane Gravley, 36, had originally indicated they would be available for the July 31 trial, but he learned within the past few days that they would not be able to attend.

“The commonwealth reached a point where it could not corral everyone” for Monday’s trail date, so a request for continuance was filed, Epes told Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch.

