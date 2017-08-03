Bobby Wayne Taylor

Bobby Wayne Taylor, 73, of Max Meadows, Va., passed away at his home Monday, July 31, 2017, with his wife by his side.

He was the son of the late Andrew and Beulah Johnson Taylor, and was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Taylor.

Bobby enjoyed fishing, making crafts and working in the yard.

He is survived by his wife, Claudia Faye Johnston Taylor of Max Meadows; daughter and son-in-law Kristal and John Cruz of Bedford, Texas; son and daughter-in-law Brent and Cathy Taylor of Virginia Beach, Va.; stepchildren and spouse Margaret and Jeff Dishon of Snowville, Va., Linda Wyatt of Kentucky, and Wilson Wyatt of Dublin, Va.; grandchildren Jordan Cruz, Tyler Cruz, Chaise Taylor and Nicholas Taylor; and seven stepgrandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel, conducted by the Reverend Clayton Quesenberry and the Reverend Carson Linkous. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. Friday until service time. A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin, Va.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com.

Grubb Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va., is in charge of the arrangements.

