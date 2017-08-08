Blood donations needed to overcome summer shortage

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

As families take their final summer vacations and prepare for schools to reopen, donating blood usually takes a back seat in priority lists during August.

However, the need to overcome a “chronic summer blood shortage” has American Red Cross reminding citizens to take time out of their busy schedules to visit a bloodmobile or schedule an appointment to give blood.

Pulaski County citizens have three opportunities to donate at bloodmobiles this month. The first is 2 to 6 p.m. 16 at Newbern Community Christian Church, 5382 Grace St., in Dublin.

A second bloodmobile is slated for Aug. 22 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1946 Medallion Drive, Pulaski. Donors will be accepted from noon to 6 p.m.

Finally, on Aug. 23, Dublin Lions Club building, 1036 Bagging Plant Road, is the site of the final bloodmobile. It is scheduled for 2 to 6 p.m.

Appointments can be scheduled by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 800-REDCROSS (800-733-2767).

Donors are encouraged to make appointments and complete the online health history questionnaire RapidPass in advance to help reduce wait times at donation sites.

“To fully meet the needs of hospital patients in the coming days and weeks, donations are urgently needed from new and current donors,” Red Cross spokeswoman Bernadette Jay says in a prepared statement. She points out that those who donated earlier this summer may be eligible to donate again this month, since blood can safely be donated every 56 days. Power red cells can be donated every 112 days.

Everyone who donates blood or platelets with Red Cross during August will be emailed a Target $5 eGiftCard. Jay says the card is a way for Red Cross to say “thank you” to those who take time to donate.

Written by: Editor on August 8, 2017.

Comments

comments