Attempted use of fake money probed

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County authorities are investigating a fake $100 bill a woman attempted to pass at a Dublin business earlier this month.

According to an affidavit used to obtain a search warrant for a Lee Highway mobile home, a female resident of the mobile home uttered the fake bill at the Dublin McDonalds Aug. 1. Authorities say the woman took the money back and gave it to a man when restaurant management confronted her.

The man turned the bill over to Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office the following day.

