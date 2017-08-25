APCo offering cash for old refrigerators

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

If you’re thinking of getting rid of a refrigerator or freezer that’s more than 10 years old, but still working, Appalachian Power Co. (APCo) would like to help.

APCo’s Appliance Recycling Program will not only arrange for the appliance to be picked up by a recycler free of charge, but will also pay you $50 for recycling it. The program is offered as an incentive for APCo customers to replace refrigerators and freezers that are less energy efficient than newer models.

According to the power company, older refrigerators and freezers require as much as three times more energy than newer models. As such, it estimates program participants can reduce annual energy costs by as much as $150 by replacing the older appliances.

To be eligible for the $50 “incentive reward,” the participant must be an APCo customer and the appliance must be empty, more than 10 years old, 10-30 cubic feet and in working condition. Households are limited to two incentive rewards per calendar year.

The appliances will be transported to ARCA Recycling Inc., which removes harmful materials and reclaims 95 percent for reuse in new products.

To schedule a pickup, call 1-888-277-0529 or visit TakeChargeVA.com/recycle.

