Anonymous diner picks up the tab

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

At a time when it seems law enforcement is under fire nationwide, a group of local police officers received proof that not everyone is critical of the job they do.

The Pulaski and Dublin police officers were having lunch at Steer House in Pulaski Friday when they were informed that an anonymous diner had paid their tab.

Marty Dowdy with Dublin Police Department expressed gratitude on Facebook to the person who paid the bill. The payee left without officers having an opportunity to say thanks.

Dowdy has no idea how much the check totaled, but six officers’ meals were on it.

It’s not the first time Dowdy has had someone pay his check because he is a police officer. “It makes me feel like there are still some folks that appreciate what we do,” he said.

Written by: Editor on August 28, 2017.

