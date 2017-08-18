Animal cruelty suspect a no show for court

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Roanoke man who failed to appear in Pulaski County Circuit Court for the scheduling of his animal cruelty trial.

Alexander Montgomery Nelson IV was supposed to be in court Wednesday, but according to court records he did not appear. As a result, an arrest warrant was issued, along with a show cause for his bondsman.

The show cause requires the bondsman to either produce Nelson or explain to the court why bail money posted for Nelson shouldn’t be forfeited.

Nelson is facing one felony count of animal cruelty with regards to seven dogs Pulaski County authorities seized at property he owns at 4047 Lead Mines Road in Hiwassee. However, this isn’t Nelson’s first experience with the court system.

In 2014, a Radford court prohibited Nelson from having companion animals after convicting him of 15 counts of animal cruelty pertaining to Classy Critters, a pet store he operated in the city.

Written by: Editor on August 18, 2017.

Comments

comments