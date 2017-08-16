Alzheimer’s fundraiser slated this weekend

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Virginia’s Grand Chapter Royal Arch Masons fraternity is gearing up for its annual Southwest Virginia Alzheimer’s Walk Saturday at Randolph Park.

All proceeds from the walk, which begins at 9 a.m., go toward research aimed at finding a cure for Alzheimer’s, the nations’ sixth leading cause of death. Registration starts at 8.

Jack Spradlin, district philanthropy officer for the Royal Arch Masons, says direction signs will be posted along the entrance to the park to direct “walkers” to the registration shelter.

Even those who are unable to walk are urged to come out, contribute to the cause and enjoy the fellowship. “Any contribution, no matter how big or small, is appreciated,” Spradlin said.

Alzheimer’s is a disease that robs its victims of their memories. It leads to progressive mental and physical impairments and eventually is fatal. According to Alzheimer’s Association, deaths from the disease have increased 89 percent since 2000.

