Alleged shooter’s attorney seeks to withdraw

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A little less than a month before Patricia Ann Hancock is to be tried for shooting and wounding her common law husband, her attorney is seeking to withdraw from the case.

Public defender Katie Taylor has filed a motion with Pulaski County Circuit Court seeking to withdraw from representing the 68-year-old Draper woman. Taylor cites “irreconcilable differences” as the reason.

The motion is to be heard Monday morning.

A Sept. 19 trial date was set in the case. If Taylor is allowed to withdraw, it’s likely her new attorney will request, and be granted, a later date.

