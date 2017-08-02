78 face grand jury indictments

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Pulaski County grand jury recently handed down three indictments accusing a registered sex offender of sexually abusing a minor.

According to indictments handed down July 10, and unsealed this week, Sherman David Reeves, 29, of Brookmont Road, Pulaski, is charged with three counts of forcible sodomy of a minor. The incidents are alleged to have occurred April 18, while Reeves was free on bond on another charge.

An indictment is a finding enough evidence exits to hold a trial. It is not a finding of guilt.

