78 face grand jury indictments

By MELINDA WILLIAMS
A Pulaski County grand jury recently handed down three indictments accusing a registered sex offender of sexually abusing a minor.
According to indictments handed down July 10, and unsealed this week, Sherman David Reeves, 29, of Brookmont Road, Pulaski, is charged with three counts of forcible sodomy of a minor. The incidents are alleged to have occurred April 18, while Reeves was free on bond on another charge.
An indictment is a finding enough evidence exits to hold a trial. It is not a finding of guilt.
